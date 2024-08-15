Gimmick 2 to be released in September

HQ

The 32-year-old Mr Gimmick is now a real gem for game collectors. If you can't afford to pay for this gem on the Nintendo Entertainment System, you can instead look forward to the upcoming sequel, called Gimmick 2 for short. We already knew the game was coming, but now we also know when it will be released. It's coming to Switch and PC via Steam on 5th September, and to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One 'shortly thereafter'.