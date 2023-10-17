Gimli voices Gimli in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

HQ

In a week's time, we'll be returning to Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. This game is a survival crafting title that is set in the Fourth Age, and it depicts a collection of dwarves as they head back to the overrun kingdom of Moria to wrestle it from the clutches of orcs and to return it to its former glory. The quest is led by none other than The Lord of the Rings' Gimli, and with such an iconic character at the forefront, it has now been revealed by developer Free Range Games that the very individual who portrayed that character in Peter Jackson's films is returning to lend his voice to the character once more.

Jonathan Rhys-Davies is back as Gimli in the game, and as for our first taste of how this portrayal shapes up, the opening cinematic for the title has now been shared. The video explains how the journey to reclaim Moria came to be, and also gives a bit of a teaser of what the game will be offering too.

Check out the opening cinematic below, and be sure to play the game on PC when it debuts on October 24, 2023.