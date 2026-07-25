Gillian Anderson unveils Lego The X-Files set, will launch next month

While Gillian Anderson has had a rather excellent career as an actress, it would be a fair assumption to say her most famous role was that of Dana Scully in The X-Files. The show became one of the most popular sci-fi series when it was running in the 1990s and early 2000s, including being rebooted in the late 2010s, and continues to leave a lasting impression, which is likely the reason why Lego has jumped on board to brickify the supernatural universe.

Coming as part of the Ideas range, this The X-Files set is a 1,478 piece build that includes Fox Mulder's office underneath a forest diorama, plus a diorama or Dana Scully's laboratory, with minifigures galore spanning Mulder, Scully, Walter Skinner, Mr. X, Alex Krycek, Carl Busch, The Flukeman, and a grey alien.

The set is also chock-full of promising references and nods, from "The Truth is Out There" tiles to X-Files dossier, plus pencils in the roof of Mulder's office. And with the set launching on August 4 for the price of £179.99/€199.99, Anderson has commented on being brickified.

"I didn't expect to be stepping back into Scully's heels to investigate a LEGO set... it has been so much fun revisiting that world all these years later. This set is a wonderful celebration of the X-Files, and the fans who have kept its mystery alive. The level of detail is brilliant - there are so many little nods that fans will absolutely recognise - and as a LEGO fan myself, I love that people can now quite literally build their own X-Files moments at home."

Will you be snagging this Lego The X-Files set?

This is an ad: