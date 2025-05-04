Gillian Anderson thinks Ryan Coogler is the "perfect person" to make the X-Files reboot

HQ

Now that Sinners is out there wowing people in theatres, Ryan Coogler is working on his next project, which appears to be a reboot of the hit show The X-Files. Former X-Files alum Gillian Anderson has revealed she's very aware of the show's return, but remains tight-lipped when it comes to her coming back.

Speaking in an interview with This Morning, Anderson was asked whether she'd return in some capacity. She revealed that she had called Ryan Coogler, saying the following:

"I spoke to him and what I said was 'if anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person,'" she said. "But you know, at some point, if the phone rings and it's good and it feels like the right time perhaps."

Anderson, who was promoting her new film The Salt Path, but predicted that all people will write and read about is that X-Files question. Sorry Gillian, that's just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.