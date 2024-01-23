Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tron: Ares

Gillian Anderson joins Tron: Ares cast

She joins Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Tron: Ares has officially entered production, but we're still getting news about its cast. Veteran actress and two-time Golden Globe and Emmy winner Gillian Anderson now joins the ranks of the sci-fi movie.

As per Deadline, not much is known about Anderson's role in the film, but considering the talent that she is, we can't imagine her having a small part to play. Anderson could make a great villain in something like Tron. Again, we won't know until later down the line.

The only character details we do know of are about Jared Leto's part. He'll be playing Ares, a character who is transported from the fictional world of Tron into our reality. Here's hoping even if Earth is the main setting that we see plenty of bright, vibrant Tron visuals in the movie.

Tron: Ares

