Gilberto Ramírez beats Bill-Smith in Riyadh and unifies cruiserweight titles

Gilberto Ramírez 'Zurdo', 33-year-old mexican boxer, has succesfully unified his cruiserweight WBA title with Chris Billam-Smith WBO title in the same category. The boxing match, arguably much better and relevant than Paul vs. Tyson Netflix affair, was held last Saturday at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As part of Riyadh Season 2024, a series of sports events meant to diversify Saudi economy and 'sportwash' the country, Mexican boxer Ramírez (47-1 with 30 KOs) and English Billam-Smith (20-2 with 13 KOs) fought to unify their respective titles.

Prior to the match, Ramírez held the World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight belt since March 2024. Billam-Smith held the World Boxing Organization (WBO) cruiserweight title since 2023.

The bout was hard-fought by both boxers, but Billam-Smith suffered greatly (and bleed after a cut above his eye) and the decision was unanimous: 116-112, 116-112 and 116-113 from the judges.

"I prepared for those guys, me and my team knew he was a tough fighter, it was an honor for me to fight him and get the belt. I want to unify with all the champions. That is the main goal for me", Ramírez said, as read in BoxingScene.