Gil Birmingham talks about possible Yellowstone spin-off

With Yellowstone having concluded its monumental five-season run, fans are already speculating about what comes next in Taylor Sheridan's expansive universe. One potential spin-off gaining traction is a series centered around Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Reservation. In an interview with Collider, Gil Birmingham, who plays Rainwater, expressed his enthusiasm for the idea and explored the rich narrative possibilities for his character's future.

The Yellowstone finale brought a sense of closure to Rainwater's storyline, with the Dutton Ranch being sold back to the Broken Rock Reservation—a pivotal moment fulfilling a promise made in 1883. Birmingham shared that while this felt like a natural conclusion, it also left room for further stories, particularly with Rainwater's vision for the future of the land. He envisions creating a safe, thriving community for his people, complete with schools, hospitals, and educational centers to preserve and teach the land's historical and spiritual significance.

Birmingham also hinted that beloved characters, like Beth Dutton, could make appearances in this potential spin-off. The prospect of Beth's involvement adds another layer of excitement to what could be an intriguing new chapter in the Yellowstone universe.

