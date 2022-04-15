Gi-hun and Front Man will be back for Squid Game: Season 2

HQ

It's been known for a couple of months that there will in fact be a second season of Squid Game, the phenomenon that quickly became the biggest Netflix series yet when it premiered last fall.

Unfortunately, the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has barely started writing the second season yet, and recently said we should expect season two around late 2024 - at the very earliest. This doesn't mean that he hasn't started thinking about the continuation though, and speaking to Deadline, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms that two familiar faces will be back:

"Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too."

Seong Gi-hun was the series protagonist and Player 456 in the games, while the mysterious and masked Front Man seemed to host everything. Exactly what their motives will be this time, remains to be discovered, but we will be there to find out. Will you?