Gigabyte's Z590 Aorus Tachyon motherboard sets new world record for overclocking

With the help of a lot of liquid nitrogen.

Gigabyte has pushed the Intel 11900K to 7,314 GHz using their Z590 Tachyon motherboard and a whole lot of liquid nitrogen. This has also made them able to break the current Super Pi 1m and 32M world records, not a bad way to market an overclocking specific motherboard. Memory has even reached 6870Mhz.

"By the assistance of engineering design power and management team, GIGABYTE's R&D team is able to turn those wild creativity into mass production," said Jackson Hsu, Director of GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. "GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is the master piece born from these innovative concepts in a period of deliberation, and prove GIGABYTE's strong R&D strength on LN2 overclocking by the world records it made. Of course, we will also use Z590 AORUS TACHYON to create better overclocking performance, and can't wait to see that overclockers around the world can use this motherboard to break more world records!"

The design is based on the use of the rather expensive 2oz PCB, Daisy Chain Memory configuration and 12+1 power phases with 100 amp DrMOS Power Stage and VRM using tantalum capacitors.

