Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Gigabyte's OLED range includes world's First DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor

It also clocks in at a refresh rate of up to 360 Hz.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Gigabyte's new OLED series line-up ranges from 27" to 34", up to 360 Hz refresh rate, and has "exclusive tactical features to set new standards in gaming and multitasking experience".

AORUS FO32U2P (32") is the world's first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor. 80 Gbps bandwidth without DSC, 2.5x more bandwidth than DP 1.4 HBR3.

DisplayPort on the FO32U2P supports Daisy Chain, simplifying multi-display configurations with reduced cable clutter.

Tactical features include "the Tactical Switch", a shortcut key that binds quick-access functions. There is Night Vision with low-light conditions enhancement, and "the Resolution Switch", which enables instant switching to a 24-inch size in 1080p.

GIGABYTE also introduced a suite of AI-driven solutions addressing image retention concerns and automated panel-protecting features.

The monitors are built on CMR13000-tier QD-OLED panels with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, 99% DCI-P3, and 0.03 ms response time.

Gigabyte's OLED range includes world's First DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor


Loading next content