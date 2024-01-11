Gigabyte's OLED range includes world's First DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor

HQ

Gigabyte's new OLED series line-up ranges from 27" to 34", up to 360 Hz refresh rate, and has "exclusive tactical features to set new standards in gaming and multitasking experience".

AORUS FO32U2P (32") is the world's first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor. 80 Gbps bandwidth without DSC, 2.5x more bandwidth than DP 1.4 HBR3.

DisplayPort on the FO32U2P supports Daisy Chain, simplifying multi-display configurations with reduced cable clutter.

Tactical features include "the Tactical Switch", a shortcut key that binds quick-access functions. There is Night Vision with low-light conditions enhancement, and "the Resolution Switch", which enables instant switching to a 24-inch size in 1080p.

GIGABYTE also introduced a suite of AI-driven solutions addressing image retention concerns and automated panel-protecting features.

The monitors are built on CMR13000-tier QD-OLED panels with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, 99% DCI-P3, and 0.03 ms response time.