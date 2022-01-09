Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Featured: CES 2022 Coverage

Gigabyte reveals new B660 and H610 motherboards for 12th gen Intel

Most models are already on the market.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With 16+1+1 phase VRAM design, at 60A per phase, the new B660 and H610 motherboards from Gigabyte should be able to handle the power-hungry Intel 12th gen CPUs, with both DDR4 and DDR5 versions coming to market.

The B660 also has memory overclocking, 5W/mK thermal pads on the VRAM, and even the DDR4 goes all the way to 5600Mhz, while the auto-boosting of DDR5 memory is built-in on top of XMP, allowing for 6000Mhz memory. Two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots are available, depending on model.

There is both a 2.5Gb Ethernet and 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.2 gen 2x2 Type-C, and front USB 3.2 gen 2 Type-C. Most models are more or less already on the market, and Gigabyte motherboards are usually pretty reasonably priced.

Gigabyte reveals new B660 and H610 motherboards for 12th gen Intel


Loading next content