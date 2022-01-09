Gigabyte reveals new B660 and H610 motherboards for 12th gen Intel

HQ

With 16+1+1 phase VRAM design, at 60A per phase, the new B660 and H610 motherboards from Gigabyte should be able to handle the power-hungry Intel 12th gen CPUs, with both DDR4 and DDR5 versions coming to market.

The B660 also has memory overclocking, 5W/mK thermal pads on the VRAM, and even the DDR4 goes all the way to 5600Mhz, while the auto-boosting of DDR5 memory is built-in on top of XMP, allowing for 6000Mhz memory. Two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots are available, depending on model.

There is both a 2.5Gb Ethernet and 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.2 gen 2x2 Type-C, and front USB 3.2 gen 2 Type-C. Most models are more or less already on the market, and Gigabyte motherboards are usually pretty reasonably priced.