Gigabyte reveals new Aorus and Aero laptops

The new Aorus series is the worlds first ultra-performance notebooks with 10th gen Intel Core i9/i7 CPUs and Nvidia RTS 20 series Super GPUs, along with a 240Hz display, mechanical keyboard and enhanced cooling, all in collaboration with world-renowned G2 Esports.

Gigabytes Aorus 17X and 17/15G models are launched in collaboration with G2 Esports and feature the overclockable i0 10980HK, as well as i7 10875H/10750H CPUs, the i7-10875H being the first i7 mobile CPU to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. Both RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super Nvidia graphic cards are available.

All three models are very light, if not the lightest featuring true mechanical keyboards, using Omron switches to decrease size while still maintaining quality;

"OMRON mechanical keyboards have shortened switch travel distance to an actuation point, capable of matching the input speed of pros. In addition, they offer a phenomenal tactile feel and crisp switch sound feedback, significantly increasing game speed and performance, meeting the precise and rapid in-game control requirements of the pros."

- Steven Chen, VP of GIGABYTE Mobile Business Center

To keep up with the 240Hz display, the computer utilizes the Aorus Windforce cooling system, known from Aorus desktop hardware.

The Aero series is aimed at content creators, the display supports up to 4K OLED and HDR400, with panels having Delta E <1. Gigabyte is Working with Xrite Pantone to calibrate the displays to this extremely high standard for your 4K OLED or AMOLED Aero display. The computers use the Nvidia Studio drivers to optimize usage with editing programs and uses the same Windforce technology as the gaming laptops to keep the hardware cooled down. The connections include Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, and a UHS-II SD card reader, making it a perfect portable editing machine.

All models have just been released and should be available from nearest Gigabyte dealer.