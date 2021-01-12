Gigabyte reveals first 11th gen Intel motherboards, the Z590 Aorus series

You're watching Advertisements

The new Z590 series supports up to three PCI 4.0 slots which enables speeds up to 7000 MB/s, with RAID configurations providing access rate of more than 20000 MB/s.

They will have up to 10 layers PCB, up to 20-phase digital power VRAM design and advanced power design, which can deliver up to 2100 Amps and provide the best power balance, with up to 20+1 phases - each of which can hold up to 100 Amps with its DrMOS power stages design.

A lot of new work on heat dissipation has also been done, both in terms of the board itself, and the components that go in to it, as well as new types of heat sinks and thermal pads and the new Smart Fan 6 for cooling management.

Memory support is up to 32GB per single module +5000 Mhz.

They will also have USB 4, 10G Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.

A dedicated overclocking motherboard is available in form of the Tachyon, while the Xtreme version features a USB-C DAC with the ESS Sabre ES9280C Pro.