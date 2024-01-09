Gigabyte launches RTX 40 Super series cards

HQ

With both the AORUS, AERO, GAMING, EAGLE and WINDFORCE series to get new RTX40 series cards, someone at Gigabyte has been more busy than usual.

As the new Super series is replacing existing cards with better performance and lower prices, so have graphics cards companies such as Gigabyte been forced to update as well.

Aorus is the ultimate performance tier, aimed at the enthusiast gamer. Dual Bios, reinforced PCB and uses a "bionic shark design" for the fans, which is claimed to reduce noise but increase static pressure. The fans also have an RGB Halo. The RTX 4080 Super Master version even has LCD Edge View.

Gaming is the classic design, reusing the triple-fan with halo effect, and is suitable for most gamer.

Aero series is white and silver, with a more sleek design and favoring minimalist builds.

Eagle has a lighter feel, with focus on a smaller form factor.

Windforce being the ideal choice for those that prefer their graphics cards simple and subtle.

Gigabyte also offers suitable power supplies that use the ATX 3.0 standard and features support for the 16-pin power connector used by Nvidia, along with models that reach 1300 Watt.