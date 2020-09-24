Gigabyte launches 240Hz 0.4ms IPS gaming monitor

You're watching Advertisements

The new Aorus FI25F monitor is unusual. It's a fast 240Hz monitor, with 0.4ms response time, however, instead of a TN panel with poor colour reproduction, it uses an IPS panel that normally does not go beyond 144Hz nor below 1ms response time.

Gigabyte calls it "SuperSpeed IPS", and like most other low response time / high refresh rate monitors, it comes in 24.5" as the main target is competitive gamers and aspiring eSports athletes.

The panel is native 8-bit with 100% sRGB reproduction and HDR400, AMD Freesync, and the well known industrial design and solid stand. This also means RGB lights on the back, and the Gigabyte OSD, and even comes with auto-update for both software and firmware.

While there still is no price available, a product page has been onlined by Gigabyte.