Gigabyte had loads to show us at this year's CES

As our coverage of this year's CES winding down, we've collected together all our interviews and product demos with hardware specialist Gigabyte.

Gigabyte continues to bring specialist gaming hardware to market and 2020 will be no different, and with that in mind, the company was at CES 2020 in full force to show of its latest wares. During our time in Las Vegas, we got to take a tour around the company's range of laptops, find out more about the latest monitors, and take a look at the Aorus RTX 2080 TI Gaming Box, all in the CES triple-bill attached below.

