Gibson launches new Back to the Future merch to celebrate 40th anniversary

It has been forty years since we first saw Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown defy most of science's laws and travel back in time using a DeLorean going 88mph. We might not have the hoverboards or spacey outfits the sequel thought we'd be wearing, but we do have a new line of merchandise celebrating the original film from Gibson.

In the original film, a cherry red Gibson guitar is used by Marty McFly in his famous performance of Johnny B. Goode. The guitar makes a return as part of Gibson's new merch range, but sadly they've all disappeared at the time of writing.

Even the lightly aged £17,000+ guitar has been swiped. Ah well, there are still plenty of t-shirts and other accessories you can grab for a small fraction of the price. Pick tins, guitar straps, and more can be found here, where you can find Back to the Future merch while the collaboration lasts.

