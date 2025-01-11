Gibson hopes to begin filming The Resurrection of the Christ next year

The sequel to The Passion of the Christ is a project that Mel Gibson has been working on for several years, and it now seems that he is starting to feel ready to begin filming. The script, which Mel co-wrote with his brother and Randall Wallace, has been delayed and has taken nearly seven years to complete.

"I'm hoping next year sometime. There's a lot required because it's an acid trip. I've never read anything like it."

Gibson describes the project as incredibly ambitious and recently shared several details about the film in a podcast. Among other things, it will depict events from the fall of the angels to the death of the last apostle. The Resurrection of the Christ will also utilize de-aging technology for actor Jim Caviezel, who returns to the role of Jesus.

"My brother and I and Randall all sort of congregated on this. So there's some good heads put together, but there's some crazy stuff. And I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you're in another place, you're in another realm. You need to go to hell. You need to go to Sheol."

Gibson emphasizes that the project requires careful planning and acknowledges that it will be a challenge to execute, but he hopes to ultimately deliver a story that will deeply move cinema audiences.

Are you excited for The Resurrection of the Christ?