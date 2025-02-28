Gibson has announced two new Guitar Hero guitar controllers

HQ

Leaving aside the half-hearted live service attempt of 2015's Guitar Hero Live, 2010's Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock is the last true Guitar Hero title. In other words, it's been 15 years since we were rocking out in the living room and headbanging to classic metal anthems with plastic instruments.

But Gibson and CRKD couldn't care less and have now announced not one - but two Guitar Hero guitars, which can be used for both Rock Band and Fortnite (music mode). The guitars are called the LP Black Tribal Encore Edition and the LP Blueberry Burst Pro Edition, and in the press release we're told "both guitars feature the legendary Gibson Les Paul shape, reimagined as a game controller".

The decision to invest in these fairly unexpected products is explained as follows:

"Whether you're rocking out in Fortnite Festival, reliving classic Guitar Hero and Rock Band games, or shredding in community favourites like YARG or Clone Hero, we've redefined a legend with modern innovations built for today's rhythm gamers.

This release continues the revival of rhythm gaming like never before - bringing the band back together for a whole new era!"

Both guitars will be released in June, and can be pre-ordered now at this link. Now we're just keeping our fingers crossed that Activision takes its responsibility and releases a new Guitar Hero...

LP Black Tribal Encore Edition