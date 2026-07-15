Gibraltar's fence and border are officially gone: 15,000 workers will benefit from it every day

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Wednesday, July 15, 2026, is a historic day for Gibraltar, the British overseas territory in the south of Spain. The fence that has stood since 1908 has been removed, and the border controls when entering the ridge, which often cause very long queues, are history now. In this region of around 40,000 inhabitants, around 15,000 Spanish workers enter every day, so this decision will have a clear positive impact on their lives.

"There are many families who have been very divided for many years , who no longer have to worry about bureaucracy getting in their way when they go to see their grandmother or come to see their cousin to celebrate a birthday or take their child to football", said Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, to RTVE. "Apart from all the business opportunities that exist, there is also that reality, and that is the most important thing. Until now, people have been prevented from having the opportunity to be together."

Picardo praised the attitude of the Spanish Government and the UK Government, the European Commission, and his own Government of Gibraltar. Now, relationships between the Spanish and British government are at ease, as well as between Gibraltar itself and La Línea de la Concepción, the Spanish municipality bordering the British region. But this 6.8 km² ridge has been historically a point of contention, with even a blockade imposed by Francisco Franco in 1969 that stood until 1985. The decision to remove the border now comes after four years of negotiations.