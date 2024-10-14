GiantX releases two of its Valorant stars

HQ

We're well and truly into rosterpocalpyse for the world of competitive Valorant as currently organisations and teams from around the world are making all manner of changes and updates to their respective rosters.

The latest to make changes is GiantX, who has recently revealed that both Igor "Redgar" Vlasov and Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas are departing the team, all after Milan "Milan" Meij also left in September.

Currently, only Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov and Kirill "Cloud" Nekhozhin remain on the organisation's roster, and we can expect both to remain as they recently signed contract extensions tying them to the team until the end of the 2025 season.

As for who GiantX will be eyeing as replacements for those who have left, that is unclear as of now but no doubt we can expect announcements and reveals in the coming days and weeks.