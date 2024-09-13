GiantX locks down two of its Valorant stars

HQ

The esports organisation GiantX clearly sees hope with some of its Valorant Champions Tour roster as the team has now extended a couple of members and locked them down for at least the 2025 season.

It's both Kirill "Cloud" Nekhozhin and Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov who have been signed to extensions with the former signing a two-year deal that runs until the end of the 2026 season and the latter a one-year agreement that ends after the 2025 season.

These extensions do come shortly after GiantX also parted ways with much of its Valorant team, with both Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas and Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego being allowed to explore other options elsewhere.

It's unclear who else GiantX is looking at to join both Cloud and pipsoN on their active Valorant line-up.