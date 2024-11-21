GiantX locks down Guilhoto as its new LEC head coach

HQ

GiantX has found the individual that will be tasked with leading its League of Legends EMEA Championship to success for the next two seasons. The organisation has tapped the Portuguese André "Guilhoto" Guilhoto as the man who will become its team's head coach for the next two years, all following varied success at Los Heretics beforehand.

Guilhoto is actually a former GiantX member, as he formerly served on the top around the same time that it merged with Excel to go from Giants to GiantX. After this, he departed to help Team Heretics win the Spanish championship in the Superliga, further adding to his broad resume of coaching gigs.

We're told that alongside Guilhoto, GiantX's coaching staff is being bolstered by both Emanuel "Emi" Ursachi and Nicolas "Nicolas Perez" Perez, as a strategic coach and an assistant coach, respectively.

We're also informed that GiantX will reveal the roster that it will field in the 2025 LEC season "in the coming days".