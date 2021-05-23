Giant Super Mario-looking plant pots cause outrage in Walsall

You're watching Advertisements

A series of massive Super Mario-looking plant pots have popped up around Walsall, England, and it has caused local residents to express criticism about them. Despite not being Super Mario-themed, the plant pots have been regarded as "something from Super Mario Brothers", as well as being creatively referred to as a "garish eyesore" as Birmingham Mail reports.

The criticism has stemmed from the fact that the Walsall council has used taxpayer money to fund the pots, despite the fact that many locals have expressed their opinions that the money should've been used to reinvest in bringing business back to the city centre.

"We've had so many shop closures in the last few years and the best thing the council can come up with is these garish monstrosities," said Andrea Loveridge, a local florist when speaking with the Birmingham Mail. "It beggars belief. It makes the place like more like something from Super Mario Brothers. They look like those warp pipes Mario jumps down."

On the other hand, Walsall councillor Adrian Andrew told the Birmingham Mail, "The work in Walsall Town Centre is intended to deliver a range of improvements to promote a feeling of wellbeing and safety and enhance the town centre environment and a key element of this work was to introduce more planting into the town centre to create a more social space outside the Walsall Art Gallery."

