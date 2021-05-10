Giant chalk Lycan painted on Somerset hill to promote Resident Evil Village

You're watching Advertisements

Resident Evil Village officially released a few days ago, marking the next instalment in the long-running Capcom horror series, you can check out our review here. To highlight the launch of this anticipated title, Capcom decided to paint a giant chalk Lycan on the Mendip Hill in Somerset on the morning of May 3, with local press noticing that it had popped up overnight.

Alike the remaining surviving chalk paintings that are dotted around southern England, the most notable being the Cerne Abbas in Dorset, no one knows who painted this giant Lycan at the moment, only that it is designed to promote the game. And, it is slated to stand 58m in height and 100m in length, so it is rather large.

You can check out a look at the chalk Lycan below, and if you live in the UK, can even make a trip to go and check out the artwork yourself.