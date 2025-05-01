Giant Bomb rocked by layoffs, future of the cult-favorite site uncertain

HQ

There are now many signs pointing to the fact that Giant Bomb, one of the internet's most beloved gaming sites, may be nearing its end — at least in the form that readers have come to know and love.

According to reports, their parent company Fandom has carried out major staff layoffs. Among those allegedly let go were several key figures, including Jason Oestreicher and Jess O'Brien, sparking strong reactions, particularly on Reddit.

The layoffs came just months after Fandom acquired Giant Bomb, GameSpot, and Metacritic from Red Ventures for approximately $55 million. According to TechCrunch and Kotaku, staff were informed of the cuts during a meeting with Fandom's CEO, where it was revealed that the move was part of a larger restructuring — this despite the company still being profitable.

Giant Bomb's future is now uncertain, with Dan Ryckert describing the shift as a move away from traditional news coverage. Reportedly, executives want to transform the site into one primarily focused on game guides.

Do you follow Giant Bomb, and what are your favorite memories and personalities from the site?