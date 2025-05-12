Giant Bomb goes fully independent

HQ

A few days ago, the news came out that Giant Bomb, a gaming publication, had been rocked by layoffs, and was now facing a very uncertain future. Considering the recent array of closures that had affected gaming media as of late, this news continued to paint a grim picture for the media, but fortunately this was only part of the story.

At PAX East over the weekend, Giant Bomb hosted a forum where it was revealed that the publication has now gone independent and is owned by its editors. The news was confirmed in an article that adds:

"After over a decade of corporate ownership, Giant Bomb will now be truly independent. We don't work for a corporation anymore, we work for you (please let us know where to send our PTO requests and expense reports). We're not serving an algorithm or executives, we're serving you, the audience. We want to lean into what's always made Giant Bomb special, and that's the people you see and hear on our content, and our extremely passionate community."

As part of this indie effort, Giant Bomb has unveiled subscription models that are meant to help the publication stay afloat.

are you glad to see Giant Bomb back?