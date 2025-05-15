Giannis Antetokounmpo could join Los Angeles Lakers

HQ

A lot has changed for the Milwaukee Bucks since the championship they won in 2021 against a Phoenix Suns. That team was very different from the one we know today. The MVP of those NBA Finals was the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, winner of two regular-season MVPs, a one-time Defensive Player of the Year and a nine-time All-Star, among other league accolades.

The franchise that put their trust in him were the Milwaukee Bucks themselves, who selected him with the 15th pick in the 2013 Draft to develop one of the most dominant players of the decade. The love affair between the franchise and the player, which seemed idyllic, may be coming to an end. Giannis had always denied exit rumours because of his commitment to the Bucks, but according to journalist Shams Charania, he is apparently open to exploring new options.

As of now, nothing is set in stone, but it seems that fans around the league are already speculating about the possibility of Antetokounmpo's arrival in a big market, in this case, the Los Angeles Lakers. Speaking on The Zack Lowe Show, journalist Howard Beck highlighted the superstar's possible destinations. " One of the Los Angeles teams or one of the New York teams, maybe Miami, not big markets either, but glamorous, medium-sized ones.

The Los Angeles Lakers situation

The big problem for the Los Angeles Lakers is the small balance they have left, one of the franchises that can offer the least for a possible trade. This same conversation came up with the Luka Dončić trade, which in the end came to everyone's surprise, so the Lakers could surprise us again.

Also, LeBron James' contract is a double-edged sword for the franchise. If this trade were to go through, the Lakers would be hamstrung on all sides by the salary cap, forced to pay the luxury tax and penalties. To a total team salary of $200 million, Giannis' $48 million would have to be added, resulting in huge taxes.

To reflect on the possibility, we have seen in recent years that the well-known Big 3 have not worked out particularly well. The case of the Brooklyn Nets with Irving, Harden and Durant or the Phoenix Suns with Beal, Booker and Durant himself, have not worked out at all well and have ended in failures in the Play-offs, even without qualifying for the post-season.

It seems that in the summer we will see a good dance of stars.

Where do you think Giannis Antetokounmpo will end up?