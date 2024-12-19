Gianluigi Donnarumma suffers facial trauma after hair-raising kick during Monaco-PSG match

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain achieved a big win yesterday at the Ligue 1 against Monaco, one of the few rivals on Ligue 1, won almost every year by PSG recently, and now on track to winning again, with a 10 point advantage over Marseille, Monaco and Lille.

The match 4-2 match played at the Stade Louis II in Monaco ended up horribly for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who suffered a chilling kick in the face from Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo. Donnarumma was immediately substituted after just 20 minutes of the game, after suffering a facial trauma with multiple cuts. He will have undergo medical examinations and will have to rest for "several days", the medial update issued by the club said.

The studs of Singo's boots sticked in Donnarumma's face, who was seen bleeing from the cuts, which had to be stapled. It was a purely accidental action: Donnarumma slided to stop the ball, and Singo didn't have time to move and jumped trying to avoid the keeper, with the misfortune that the sole of his boot impacted directly in his cheek. Thankfully, it didn't reach his eye.

Singo avoided red card as the referee concluded it was accidental, despite the danger it carried. Donnarumma was substituted by Matvey Safonov. Immediately after the match, Singo approached Donnarumma and appologised, and both were seen shaking hands and smiling in a video posted by PSG.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will most likely miss the next PSG match, a round of 64 game in French Cup on Sunday. The following match will be the French Supercup on January 5 2025, which is also against Monaco...