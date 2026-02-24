Gianluca Prestianni has arrived to Madrid despite UEFA's sanction

HQ

Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni has arrived to Madrid before the Champions League match against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on Wednesday at 21 CET, 20 GMT, despite having a one-match sanction by UEFA following his alleged racist insult to Vinícius last week.

Benfica appealed the sanction, complaining that they are being deprived of a player while the investigation is still ongoing, "although the time involved is unlikely to have any practical effect on the Champions League play-off second leg". Despite saying that, Prestianni travelled to Madrid, which has been seen as a sign of protest and pressure to UEFA and to Real Madrid.

In the very rare case that UEFA lifts the ban to Prestianni before the match, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was asked if they will refuse the salute to Prestianni, and he said they haven't talked about it.

UEFA's decision "prima fiace", meaning at first glance, to ban Prestianni while the investigation is still ongoing, could be seen as a way to avoid further altercations at the Bernabéu when the players of Madrid and Benfica meet again, but the presence of Prestianni at the stadium, maybe even at the bench, could trigger further incidents that could destabilize the match, something that could benefit Benfica, which has to come back from one goal down from last week. Mourinho, however, will not be at the bench due to receiving a red car, and won't attend the press today.