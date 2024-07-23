Giancarlo Esposito wants to see a Gus Fring prequel one day

There are few TV villains better known and better portrayed than Gus Fring. Giancarlo Esposito's performance might have been a blessing and a curse, as it earned him true stardom but now sees him in similar roles all the time.

However, he's still open to returning to Fring one day. Speaking with DiscussingFilm, Esposito opened up about his hopes for a Gus Fring prequel series. "I don't have the power to greenlight a Gus Fring prequel, but I think that character deserves a little attention in that arena. Maybe I say that now because I'm confident that I could be at that number one spot and bring in viewers for an interesting story," he said.

It seems Giancarlo Esposito also wants to bring back original Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould. "Have I mentioned it to Peter? I certainly have, but he wants to play in a different universe right now. Who knows what the future may hold, though? I feel like I've always wanted to tell Gus Fring's backstory because I think we all want to know more about his complicated nature and how he came to be."

Further on in the interview, Esposito also brings up the fact that sometimes with characters like Gus, it's important to leave some of their story left unsaid, as the mystery will keep viewers interested for a longer amount of time.

Would you watch a Gus Fring prequel series?