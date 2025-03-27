Giancarlo Esposito wants to play Mr. Freeze in the DCU

HQ

It looks like Giancarlo Esposito is eyeing up a DCU debut. Specifically, he wants to play the character of Mr. Freeze in James Gunn's new take on the world of DC. This comes just over a month after Esposito first appeared in the MCU as part of the movie Captain America: Brave New World.

As per IGN, Esposito revealed at FanExpo Cleveland that he'd be interested in playing Mr. Freeze. He didn't give any further details on what interested him about the character, but fans are already starting to see the connection. They believe that he'd make a good choice for the iconic Batman villain.

That's if Matt Reeves doesn't get to him first, though. Speculation around The Batman Part 2's plot has been rife since the end of the first movie, and while it's still largely shrouded in mystery, a popular theory points to a flooded Gotham being the perfect setting to have a villain that freezes everything.