Giancarlo Esposito shows interest in playing Professor X

Of all the fancasts out there, a lot of people feel very strongly that should we ever see a new Professor X, Giancarlo Esposito would be a strong pick for the role.

Esposito himself has now shown a new interest in playing Professor X. Speaking on the Fade To Black podcast, Esposito said that him playing Professor X with Denzel Washington playing Magneto "would be great."

He's not sure about one key part of the role, though, which would be him having to use a wheelchair all day. "The physical idea of being in a wheelchair every single day does not appeal to me. I just don't feel that old and I don't like to sit that much," he said.

What do you think? Is that a deal breaker or could we see an X-Men: First Class scenario where Esposito is on his feet for the majority of the movie?