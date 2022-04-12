Cookies

Giancarlo Esposito says that The Mandalorian Season 3 is coming "this summer"

"I believe it'll be sometime this summer".

There is currently not a release date set on when The Mandalorian Season 3 will land, but we do know that the series has finished filming, meaning it's in post-production and on its way to landing on Disney+. Considering when former The Mandalorian seasons dropped on the streamer, it seemed likely that the show would debut around the holiday period or late autumn, but in a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Giancarlo Esposito has suggested that this won't be the case.

"You'll get it soon. I've got a few little things to do, in regard to that, to put the finishing touches on what I do. But I believe it'll be sometime this summer. No date set, but coming soon."

As Disney is yet to slap an official date on the series, we'll have to see whether Season 3 dropping in the summer does happen, especially since that would probably see the show taking place relatively soon after Obi-Wan Kenobi's first season wraps.

