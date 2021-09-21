English
Far Cry 6

Giancarlo Esposito is ready to take on Vaas in Far Cry 6 trailer

The talented actor puts the spotlight to good news when he challenges his fellow Better Call Saul actor to become the franchise's best villain.

A big portion of Far Cry 6's marketing campaign has highlighted Giancarlo Esposito's role as the game's main villain, so why not take it all-out?

That's what Ubisoft seems to think as well, as the French company puts all of the focus on Mr. Esposito in the latest trailer for Far Cry 6. Sure, we get a few snippets of gameplay and details about the game, but you could easily say that the main idea of it is to make it absolutely clear that Antón Castillo is ready challenge Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro as the franchise's best larger-than-life villain yet.

Do you think that's possible?

Far Cry 6

