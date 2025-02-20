Giancarlo Esposito gets murdered in the White House in Netflix's The Residence

HQ

We're heading to the White House today for a political drama on Netflix called Zero Day, one where Robert De Niro headlines as the President, but we're also going to be heading to the White House in a month's time too, albeit for a slightly different experience.

On March 20, Netflix will be debuting the whodunnit series The Residence, with this being a comedic drama that revolves around a murder that happened at the famed mansion during a stately dinner. It's Giancarlo Esposito that bit the bullet (or seemingly was stabbed, if we're being pedantic...) this time around, and to crack the case and solve the murder Uzo Aduba's Cordelia Cupp is on the scene to interview the 157 suspects and peruse the 132 rooms of the massive house all to find the singular killer.

The Residence will be coming to Netflix from March 20, and with that in mind, you can see the full trailer below to see if you should be adding this title to your watchlist.