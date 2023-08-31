Giancarlo Esposito could star in James Gunn's DCU

HQ

Giancarlo Esposito is known as one of the best villain actors going right now. His performance as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad rocketed him to stardom, and now it seems he may be looking to get involved in James Gunn's DCU.

Before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shut everything down, Esposito said that he had a meeting with James Gunn, where it was discussed whether he'd have a place in the DCU. This doesn't guarantee a role for Esposito, but Gunn would surely want such a great actor on his team.

Esposito also said he's aware of the fan-castings of him as Professor X and Mr. Freeze. If you ask us, it would be interesting to see him as a character that isn't just like Gus from Breaking Bad. Esposito has great range, and to see him in a different light could help more people realise that.

Who would you want to see Giancarlo Esposito play in the DCU?