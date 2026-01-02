Gian van Veen stuns Luke Humphries at the PDC World Championship, Littler into semis

HQ

The PDC World Championship are on the final stretch, with semi-finals on Friday January 2, starting at 19:00 GMT, with Luke Littler in the final four, after his 5-0 win over Krzysztof Ratajski. It is his third PDC semi-finals in a row, and the defending champion will face Ryan Searle in the semis.

Meanwhile, Gary Anderson will face Gian van Veen tonight after Luke Humphries, 30, was defeated by the Dutch player 5-1 on Januart 1st in the quarter-finals. Humphries won the 2024 edition of the tournament, but now Van Veen, 23, who entered as tenth seed, rises provisionally to third place in the PDC world rankings.

"After the last game, someone asked me if that was the biggest win of my career and I said no, it was the European Championship final. Now, it probably is this win tonight. I'm so over the moon", Van Veen told Sky Sports. Van Veen recently won his second Youth World Championship in a row.