Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra announced with a trailer

Fans of classic beat 'em ups who also loves the 80's should definitely check this one up.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you are a fan of games like Battletoads, Double Dragon 4 or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, then you should definitely take a look at what Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games are currently working on.

They have just announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, but instead of trying to make a quick buck from the licence, they have made a classic hand-drawn beat 'em up that actually looks good and really fits the G.I Joe brand. Up to four Joes can play co-op and we will meet both the most famous heroes and villains, as well as iconic weapons and vehicles.

Check it out in the announcement trailer below, and we also have the first screenshots for your viewing pleasure. G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra launches for PC and Switch early next year.

HQ
G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra
G.I. Joe: Wrath of CobraG.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra
G.I. Joe: Wrath of CobraG.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra
G.I. Joe: Wrath of CobraG.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra
G.I. Joe: Wrath of CobraG.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra
G.I. Joe: Wrath of CobraG.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra

Related texts



Loading next content