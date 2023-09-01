G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra announced with a trailer

If you are a fan of games like Battletoads, Double Dragon 4 or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, then you should definitely take a look at what Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games are currently working on.

They have just announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, but instead of trying to make a quick buck from the licence, they have made a classic hand-drawn beat 'em up that actually looks good and really fits the G.I Joe brand. Up to four Joes can play co-op and we will meet both the most famous heroes and villains, as well as iconic weapons and vehicles.

Check it out in the announcement trailer below, and we also have the first screenshots for your viewing pleasure. G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra launches for PC and Switch early next year.