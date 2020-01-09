G.I. Joe: War on Cobra brings the '80s hero to mobile devices

Hasbro and D3 Go! Have announced a brand new mobile game for fans of G.I. Joe, called War on Cobra, releasing on January 20 for iOS, Android, and Amazon devices.

It's been a long time since Joe's last game (Rise of Cobra in 2009), but this newest entry will mix the famous toy line/television show with gameplay similar to something like Clash Royale.

Fans will collect cards of the well-known characters and vehicles from the franchise - like Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, and Scarlett - and then place them down on the battlefield to face off against opposing players online. One side will always be the Joes, and the other will be the dastardly Cobras as they defend their bases on land, sea, or air.

The characters themselves seem to have gone through a dramatic visual overhaul too, and you can pre-register your interest for War on Cobra right now on Google Play.

Check out the trailer below if you're interested. Is this looking fun?