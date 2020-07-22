G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout revealed after box art leak

Out of nowhere, the Instagram user A Nerdy Dad suddenly shared the box art for a game called G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. It is being published by GameMill Entertainment, a company that has specialized in making games based on older and cheaper franchises (like Nickelodeon Kart Racers).

Judging by the box art, it has Scarlett as the main character. She is one of the oldest Joes, and she is obviously getting company by the super popular ninjas Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes as well. The game has so far been announced for Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One. The box art for the latter also says Xbox Series X, but we don't know if it is thanks to backwards compatibility or if it actually is an improved version.

We assume there will be official information released shortly with some screenshots and a trailer and when and if that happens - we'll be back!