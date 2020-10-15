English
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout now released

The team-based third-person shooter launches seemingly out of nowhere.

It's rarely a sign of quality when games from small developers get stealth releases. But this is exactly what G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout got. It was leaked earlier this summer and has now launched at a reduced price for PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One without much fuss at all (no "Yo Joe"?).

You can check out the launch trailer below. It certainly looks like the classic G.I. Joe we learned to love in the '80s and seems to have some merit to it, but if you do not consider yourself a huge Joe fan - we totally would wait for reviews on this one.

