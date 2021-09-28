G.I. Joe is about to get the AAA treatment

After a couple of lacklustre games and movies based on the iconic G.I. Joe franchise, it seems like it's finally time to give the brand the love it deserves. The Hasbro owned Wizards of the Coast (yes, same company who makes Dungeons & Dragon and Magic: The Gathering) is currently increasing their presence in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina, which is close to Epic Games.

Thanks to job listings, we know they are beefing up currently with the ambition to make a "AAA 3rd person action/adventure game" based on G.I. Joe. The descriptions are very vague but there will be combat - which perhaps isn't all to shocking considering it's a brand focused on combat.

Regardless, this is good news. Let's hope it actually ends up really good so younger generations can discover the brand while giving older fans a retro love letter. As things are currently extremely early on, we should not expect to see this game released for a few years, but at least we know it's coming.

Thanks PC Gamer