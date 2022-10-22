Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

G.I. Joe celebrated with 300+ heroes for anniversary

To mark 300 issues of the comic book, IDW Publishing has produced a special cover art.

IDW Publishing has reached issue #300 of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic, which will also be the final (due to IDW losing the license), and decided that this must be celebrated. Therefore the artist Jamie Sullivan has created a cover containing 306 heroes and villains from the franchise, which actually is most of them, and also shared a template on who's who in the detailed image.

If you've been a long time fan, you'll find the oldest characters in the bottom, with the newer ones showing showing up in fairly chronological order towards the top. Check the image out below, which is followed by the template and a chart on everyone if you click on it.

