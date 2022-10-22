G.I. Joe celebrated with 300+ heroes for anniversary

HQ

IDW Publishing has reached issue #300 of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic, which will also be the final (due to IDW losing the license), and decided that this must be celebrated. Therefore the artist Jamie Sullivan has created a cover containing 306 heroes and villains from the franchise, which actually is most of them, and also shared a template on who's who in the detailed image.

If you've been a long time fan, you'll find the oldest characters in the bottom, with the newer ones showing showing up in fairly chronological order towards the top. Check the image out below, which is followed by the template and a chart on everyone if you click on it.