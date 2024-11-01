Gi-hun tries to teach people the rules of Red Light, Green Light in the new Squid Game trailer

HQ

After managing to survive a series of deadly games, becoming the sole winner of millions, the last thing you'd think you'd want to do is head back for some more games. That is exactly what Seong Gi-hun has done, however, as he's trying to take down the games from the inside.

In the teaser for Season 2 of the hit show, we see Gi-hun try to inform people about what the games really are before they end up dead. Unfortunately, people don't seem to listen, and want to keep playing to keep their potential winnings going up.

Outside forces are also at play, as it seems our favourite detective Hwang Jun-ho is leading an invasion on the island where the games take place, leading to a lot more action. Check out the new trailer for yourself below, and keep an eye out for Squid Game Season 2 on the 26th of December.