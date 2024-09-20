Gi-Hun is back as number 456 in the new Squid Game trailer

HQ

Squid Game Season 1 may have wrapped up its story rather neatly, but Seong Gi-Hun just couldn't resist another chance to risk his life in some twisted kids games, and so we're back for round two.

It seems a rather similar setup to the first series, except Gi-Hun will know the situation this time around. In the short teaser we got as part of Netflix Geeked Week, we see more of the pink guards as well as the darkly dressed mask-wearing man. There are sure to be more games and more death afoot, although Gi-Hun appears to want more than to just grab cash this time.

His goal remains rather unclear, as he'll have to pursue it while also competing in the games. With Netflix not revealing too many plot details so far, we'll have to wait until the 26th of December to find out more.