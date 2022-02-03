Ghostwire Tokyo to launch in March

HQ

Sony, Tango Gameworks and Xbox Game Studios haven't exactly shared extremely much from Ghostwire Tokyo, so many were caught by surprise when PlayStation Store listings claimed the game was set to launch as soon as March 24 a while back. We'll have to wait a tiny bit longer than that, though.

PlayStation hasn't just revealed that Ghostwire Tokyo will get its own showcase at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET on Youtube today, but the stream's description also confirms that the game will make its way to PC and PlayStation 5 on March 25. That's why we can look forward to learning a lot more about the The Evil Within developers' upcoming mysterious game both tomorrow and the coming weeks.

It's also interesting to see that Sony apparently has decided that 10 PM GMT is the perfect time to show more of anticipated games, as that's when the Gran Turismo 7's State of Play started last night as well. Which other upcoming games would you like to get the same treatment, and why is the answer God of War Ragnarök for most of us?