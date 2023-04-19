Ghostwire Tokyo seems to be a lot worse for Xbox than PlayStation

HQ

Ghostwire Tokyo was weird case when it was released in March last year for PC and PlayStation 5. There was no Xbox Series S/X version available, despite the fact that Microsoft owned both the developer Tango Gameworks, the publisher Bethesda Softworks and the actual franchise.

The reason was that Sony signed a time exclusivity agreement before Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda came into effect, and as a result, Ghostwire Tokyo has only recently been released for Xbox Series S/X (and is also included with Game Pass). Many probably thought that a Microsoft-owned developer would put some extra love on the Xbox version because these players had to wait longer, and also because it is a game for their own ecosystem.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as the tech-wizards at Digital Foundry now have reviewed both versions, and it is clear that the PC edition is still the best, and that the Xbox version is noticeably worse than the year-old one for PlayStation... which wasn't particularly impressive to begin with. Digital Foundry says:

"The PS5 simply runs Ghostwire: Tokyo in substantially better form than [Xbox] Series X, which is definitely a disappointment considering how poorly the PS5 ran the title to begin with. Series S runs considerably worse than either of the higher-end console platforms."

After a thorough review of the game for both PlayStation and Xbox, they conclude:

"Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is a big disappointment. The key problems from the PS5 release haven't been fixed, so performance is inconsistent, input feels really sluggish, and there are a ridiculous number of visual options. And, on top of those common issues, frame rates tend to be substantially lower, and ray tracing quality is worse and suffers from visual glitches."

Whether Tango Gameworks will fix the Xbox version with an update seems doubtful. Ghostwire Tokyo was never a big seller and after the success of Hi-Fi Rush, it's more likely that they'll put all their energy into new projects instead, which will probably be console exclusive to Xbox.

