Ghostwire Tokyo reaches over 4 million players

Ghostwire Tokyo was originally released last year for PC and PlayStation 5, but was finally launched for Xbox Series S/X last month. As it was included with Game Pass starting day one, this seems to have led to a huge influx of people enjoying this very special visit to the Japanese capital.

Now the official Twitter account for the game has revealed that over four million gamers have played Ghostwire Tokyo, and with a good word of mouth, we assume this number will continue to grow for quite some time. You can read our impressions of the game over here.

Have you played Ghostwire Tokyo yet, and what did you think about it?