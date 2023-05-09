Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo reaches over 4 million players

The Game Pass addition seems to have driven new players to the game.

Ghostwire Tokyo was originally released last year for PC and PlayStation 5, but was finally launched for Xbox Series S/X last month. As it was included with Game Pass starting day one, this seems to have led to a huge influx of people enjoying this very special visit to the Japanese capital.

Now the official Twitter account for the game has revealed that over four million gamers have played Ghostwire Tokyo, and with a good word of mouth, we assume this number will continue to grow for quite some time. You can read our impressions of the game over here.

Have you played Ghostwire Tokyo yet, and what did you think about it?

Ghostwire Tokyo

