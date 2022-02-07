Ghostwire Tokyo only takes up 20GBs on PC

HQ

Even though Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire Tokyo will be a PlayStation exclusive console launch when it debuts on March 25, the title will also be coming to PC. With that in mind, the Steam listing has now shared the requirements and specifications for the game, and it has revealed that PC players will only need 20GB of storage to play.

Here are both the minimum and recommended specifications for PCs.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage Recommended

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage

With less than two months to go until release, be sure to read our preview of Ghostwire Tokyo here.